Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were among the celebrity couples to step out at the Emmys.

The 77th annual awards ceremony took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles Sunday.

Gomez, 33, wore a red gown with a short train. Blanco, 37, wore a black suit.

Actress Scarlett Johansson wore a strapless pale yellow dress and was joined by her husband, comedian Colin Jost.

Nobody Wants This star Adam Brody arrived with his wife, Leighton Meester. Brody, 45, wore a pale blue suit, while Meester wore a cream gown with cut-outs on the sides.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart also took to the red carpet together. Flockhart wore a long-sleeved dress that featured a black and gray striped skirt.

Other celebrities to bring their significant others to the event included Noah Wyle, Stephen Colbert, Walton Goggins, Adam Scott, Seth Rogen, Ben Stiller, Gary Oldman and Jimmy Kimmel.

Rogen was among the night's big winners, taking home the award for Best Actor in a Comedy.

His series The Studio was named Best Comedy and earned Rogen additional honors for writing and directing.