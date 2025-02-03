Lionsgate is sharing first-look photos from Hurry Up Tomorrow a psychological thriller film starring The Weeknd and Jenna Ortega.

The Weeknd , born Abel Tesfaye, makes his movie debut portraying "a character that isn't exactly him, but it's honest to his soul and what he could have been if things went differently in life," director Trey Edward Shults told Entertainment Weekly.

The film was inspired by The Weeknd's album of the same name, which explores the "mental breakdown" he experienced in 2022 when he had to cancel a show mid-performance because his voice disappeared.

"I was defeated on the world stage with everyone watching," he told Variety.

On Friday, the 34-year-old actor and musician released Hurry Up Tomorrow, the final chapter in what had been a trilogy of albums, beginning with After Hours in 2020 and followed by Dawn FM in 2022.

"It's about an artist, you could say, on the verge of a mental breakdown. He meets this woman, and they go on this odyssey together," Shults said. "It's a mix of psychological thriller and drama."

Shults is known for his work on the 2019 film Waves.

In one of the first-look photos, released Monday, Jenna Ortega's character, Anima, holds The Weeknd's as he writhes in apparent pain.

"It was my understanding while shooting that my character, Anima, is a version of Abel. A side of him that the persona The Weeknd doesn't show as much," Ortega said.

Barry Keoghan also stars as Lee, Tesfaye's manager.

The film lands in theaters May 16.