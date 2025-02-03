Apple TV+ is previewing Season 2 of Surface, the psychological thriller starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Mbatha-Raw, who is also an executive producer on the series, portrays Sophie, who cannot recall who she was prior to an apparent suicide attempt.

The trailer begins as Sophie submerges herself in a bathtub.

"I've been remembering things. I don't know what they mean," the voiceover says.

A different voice warns Sophie that her memories are "dangerous."

Oliver Jackson-Cohen , who portrays Sophie's husband, appears by the bathtub, startling Sophie out of the water.

"I've been looking everywhere for you," he says.

In Season 2, Sophie's quest for answers takes her to London.

"I have to go back to where it all started -- with you, with your family," Sophie says to Millie Brady in the preview.

The second chapter of the story reveals that prior to Sophie's memory-scrubbing incident, she'd been involved with a reporter to "expose a shocking scandal about the dangerous people she's now become close to," an official description states.

Showrunner, writer and creator Veronica West also executive produces alongside Mbatha-Raw and Hello Sunshine's Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.

Phil Dunster, Gavin Drea, Rupert Graves, Tara Fitzgerald, Nina Sosanya, Joely Richardson and Freida Pinto join the show for Season 2, which premieres Feb. 21.