Barbie Hsu, the Taiwanese actress better known as "Big S," has died after contracting pneumonia during a trip to Japan. She was 48.

"I am grateful that I could be her sister in this life," said sister Dee Hsu. "To take care and accompany each other. I will always be grateful to her and miss her."

The sisters got their start as pop singers in the 1990s.

Barbie Hsu's breakout role came in 2001, when she portrayed Shan Cai in Meteor Garden. In the show, her character attracts the attention of a boy who is much wealthier than she is.

Hsu stopped acting in 2022, CNN reports.

She caught pneumonia on a family vacation, but prior health issues included heart disease and epilepsy, according to Deadline.