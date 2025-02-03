Doechii released new music on the heels of her Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

The singer and rapper, 26, released the single "Nosebleeds" on Monday after taking home the Grammy for Alligator Bites Never Heal Sunday.

The 19-track album dropped in August.

"I know that there is some Black girl out there, so many Black women out there that are watching me right now and I want to tell you -- you can do it. Anything is possible," she said during her acceptance speech.

"Anything is possible. Don't allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you that tell you that you can't be here, that you're too dark or that you're not smart enough or that you're too dramatic or you're too loud," she continued. "You are exactly who you need to be to be right where you are and I am a testimony."

Doechii performed her songs "Denial is a River" and "Catfish" during the Grammy Awards.

In "Nosebleeds," Doechii appears to reference her Grammys win.

"Everybody wanted to know what Doechii would do if she didn't win," the song begins.

"Will she ever lose man? I guess we'll never know," the song continues.

Fans celebrated her in the comments.

"Having a track ready to celebrate your Grammy win is icon behavior, hands down," one commenter said.