Annie Clark, the musician better known as St. Vincent, disclosed that she is married with a daughter.

The announcement came as she accepted the Grammy award for Best Rock Song for "Broken Man" on Sunday.

"First I want to thank my beautiful family -- my beautiful wife Leah and our beautiful daughter," she said.

She did not share her daughter's name.

"Broken Man" is the third track on St. Vincent's album All Born Screaming, which dropped in April.

The singer, 42, told People that the project was "a direct reflection" of what she was experiencing while she was creating it.

"On this one, I just wanted it to sound and genuinely be as raw as possible," she continued. "Anything that felt ironic in a way that would create distance between me and a listener didn't get to stay."

She also won the Grammy for Best Alternative Music Performance for "Flea."

All Born Screaming earned the musician the Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album, beating out Brittany Howard's What Now, Kim Gordon's The Collective, Clairo's Charm and Wild God from Nick Dave & The Bad Seeds.