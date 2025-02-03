Universal Pictures has released a 45-second teaser for its artificial intelligence-themed horror movie, M3GAN 2.0.

In Sunday's preview, the titular homicidal doll is seen dancing and asking with a laugh, "Miss me?"

Co-starring Allison Williams, Amie Donald, Violet McGraw and Jemaine Clement, the film is set to open in theaters on June 27.

Williams plays Gemma, the inventor who created M3GAN (Donald), then destroyed her after she went rogue and killed several people.

Gemma must now revive her to battle Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno), a military-grade weapon made by a powerful defense contractor that stole Gemma's technology.

The first film was released in 2023.