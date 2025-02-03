Pop star Lady Gaga released a new song and music video called "Abracadabra" on Sunday night.

The track will appear on Gaga's next album, Mayhem, which is set for release on March 7 and is now available for pre-order.

The song premiered during a commercial break for the Grammy Awards ceremony, which celebrated excellence across all genres of music.

During the gala, she and Bruno Mars sang the classic hit, "California Dreamin,'" live on stage in honor of those devastated by the recent wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

The video has already gotten nearly 2.5 million views.