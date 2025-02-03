Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Explorer Ferdinand Magellan in 1480

-- Musician Felix Mendelssohn in 1809

-- Elizabeth Blackwell, the first woman doctor of medicine, in 1821

-- Writer Gertrude Stein in 1874

-- Artist Norman Rockwell in 1894

-- Gangster Charles Arthur "Pretty Boy" Floyd in 1904

-- Writer James Michener in 1907

-- Comedian Shelley Berman in 1925

-- Actor John Fiedler in 1925

-- Football Hall of Fame member Fran Tarkenton in 1940 (age 85)

-- Actor Blythe Danner in 1943 (age 82)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Bob Griese in 1945 (age 80)

-- Musician Dave Davies (Kinks) in 1947 (age 78)

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo in 1948 (age 77)

-- Actor Morgan Fairchild in 1950 (age 75)

-- Actor Pamela Franklin in 1950 (age 75)

-- Actor Nathan Lane in 1956 (age 69)

-- Musician Lee Ranaldo (Sonic Youth) in 1956 (age 69)

-- Musician Lol Tolhurst (Cure) in 1959 (age 66)

-- Actor Thomas Calabro in 1959 (age 66)

-- Surinamese President Chan Santokhi in 1959 (age 66)

-- Actor Maura Tierney in 1965 (age 60)

-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Retief Goosen in 1969 (age 56)

-- Joseph "Beau" Biden III, son of President Joe Biden/Delaware attorney general, in 1969

-- Actor Warwick Davis in 1970 (age 55)

-- Filmmaker Anthony Russo in 1970 (age 55)

-- Actor Elisa Donovan in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Isla Fisher in 1976 (age 49)

-- Musician Daddy Yankee in 1977 (age 48)

-- Actor Maitland Ward in 1977 (age 48)

-- Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney in 1978 (age 47)

-- Actor Bridget Regan in 1982 (age 43)

-- Entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes in 1984 (age 41)

-- Musician Sean Kingston in 1990 (age 35)

-- Actor Aimee Lou Wood in 1995 (age 30)