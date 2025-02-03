Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.They include:-- Explorer Ferdinand Magellan in 1480-- Musician Felix Mendelssohn in 1809-- Elizabeth Blackwell, the first woman doctor of medicine, in 1821-- Writer Gertrude Stein in 1874-- Artist Norman Rockwell in 1894-- Gangster Charles Arthur "Pretty Boy" Floyd in 1904-- Writer James Michener in 1907-- Comedian Shelley Berman in 1925-- Actor John Fiedler in 1925-- Football Hall of Fame member Fran Tarkenton in 1940 (age 85)-- Actor Blythe Danner in 1943 (age 82)-- Football Hall of Fame member Bob Griese in 1945 (age 80)-- Musician Dave Davies (Kinks) in 1947 (age 78)-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo in 1948 (age 77)-- Actor Morgan Fairchild in 1950 (age 75)-- Actor Pamela Franklin in 1950 (age 75)-- Actor Nathan Lane in 1956 (age 69)-- Musician Lee Ranaldo (Sonic Youth) in 1956 (age 69)-- Musician Lol Tolhurst (Cure) in 1959 (age 66)-- Actor Thomas Calabro in 1959 (age 66)-- Surinamese President Chan Santokhi in 1959 (age 66)-- Actor Maura Tierney in 1965 (age 60)-- World Golf Hall of Fame member Retief Goosen in 1969 (age 56)-- Joseph "Beau" Biden III, son of President Joe Biden\/Delaware attorney general, in 1969-- Actor Warwick Davis in 1970 (age 55)-- Filmmaker Anthony Russo in 1970 (age 55)-- Actor Elisa Donovan in 1971 (age 54)-- Actor Isla Fisher in 1976 (age 49)-- Musician Daddy Yankee in 1977 (age 48)-- Actor Maitland Ward in 1977 (age 48)-- Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney in 1978 (age 47)-- Actor Bridget Regan in 1982 (age 43)-- Entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes in 1984 (age 41)-- Musician Sean Kingston in 1990 (age 35)-- Actor Aimee Lou Wood in 1995 (age 30)