The 67th annual Grammy Awards are underway in Los Angeles, with Doechii winning the first award of the night.

Cardi B presented the award for Best Rap Album to Doechii for Alligator Bites Never Heal.

Earlier, Billie Eilish took to the Crypto.com Arena stage to perform "Birds of a Feather," which is nominated for Song of the Year, alongside her producer and brother, Phineas.

Eilish was followed on stage by fellow Album of the Year nominee Sabrina Carpenter, who performed a musical theater-inspired rendition of her hit songs "Espresso" and "Please, Please, Please."

The ceremony, airing on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+, kicked off at 8 p.m. EST, with fifth-time returning host Trevor Noah paying tribute to the city of Los Angeles following the recent wildfires that devastated the area.

This year's ceremony is raising funds for wildfire relief in California.

Dawes followed up Noah's remarks with a performance featuring past Grammy winners including John Legend, Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, Brittany Howard and St. Vincent.

Other scheduled performers include Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Cynthia Erivo.

Award winners announced prior to the ceremony include Kendrick Lamar winning Best Music Video, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for "Not Like Us."

Charli XCX took home the Best Pop Dance Recording award for "Von dutch," as well as the awards for Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Recording Package for brat.

Sierra Ferrell scored four early awards: Best Americana Album, Best Roots Song, Best Americana Performance and Best Roots Performance.

The Best Alternative Album award went to St. Vincent for All Born Screaming, and the performer also collected the Best Alternative Music Performance title for "Flea" and Best Rock Song for "Broken Man."

Best Dance/Electronic Recording went to Justice and Tame Impala for "Neverender."

Sabrina Carpenter took home her first award of the night, Best Solo Pop Performance, for "Espresso."

"II MOST WANTED," a collaboration between Beyonce and Miley Cyrus , earned the Best Country Duo/Group Performance award. Beyonce leads this year's nominees with 11 nominations, making her the most-nominated artist in Grammy history.

The Beatles earned their first Grammy award in decades: Best Rock Performance for "Now And Then." Their one-time contemporaries, the Rolling Stones, won Best Rock Album for Hackney Diamonds.

The award for Best Traditional Blues Album went to Taj Mahal for Swingin' Live at The Church in Tulsa.

Gojira, Marina Viotti and Victor Le Masne earned the Best Metal Performance for "Mea Culpa (Ah! i‡a ira!)."

Best Melodic Rap Performance went to Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu for "3:AM."

Chris Stapleton won Best Country Solo Pop Performance for "It Takes a Woman."

Amy Allen, who collaborated with artists including Sabrina Carpenter, Tate McRae and Olivia Rodrigo, was named Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical). Dan Nigo, meanwhile, was named Producer of the Year.