Animated adventure, Dog Man, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $36 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Companion with $9.5 million, followed by Mufasa: The Lion King at No. 3 with $6.1 million, One of Them Days at No. 4 with $6 million and Flight Risk at No. 5 with $5.6 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Sonic the Hedgehog 3 at No. 6 with $3.2 million, Moana 2 at No. 7 with $2.8 million, A Complete Unknown at No. 8 with $2.2 million, The Brutalist at No. 9 with $1.9 million and Den of Thieves: Pantera at No. 10 with $1.6 million.

No. 1 last week was Flight Risk with $12 million in weekend receipts.