Music icon Beyonce has announced plans for a concert tour to support her Cowboy Carter country album.

No dates or venues have been disclosed yet, but the Grammy winner's social media accounts have been updated to say "Cowboy Carter Tour."

Beyonce was expected to make the announcement on Jan. 14, but postponed breaking the news out of sensitivity for those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.

The album goes into Sunday night's Grammy Awards ceremony, which honors excellence across all genres of music, with 11 nominations.