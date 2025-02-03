Disney announced the home video release dates for Mufasa: The Lion King on Monday. The film will be available for digital video-on-demand purchase and rental Feb. 18, then DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD on April 1.

Mufasa opened in theaters Dec. 20. The movie is a prequel to 2019's live-action Lion King and tells the story of how Simba's father, Mufasa, became the king of Pride Rock.

Donald Glover and Beyonce reprise their voice roles as Simba and Nala in the present-day story. Rafiki (John Kani) tells the story to Simba and Nala's daughter, Kiara (Blue Ivy Carter), while Timon (Billy Eichner) and Pumbaa (Seth Rogen) also chime in.

In the story, young Mufasa (Aaron Pierre) is separated from his pride and taken in by Taka's (Kelvin Harrison Jr.). In their journey, they meet Mufasa's future wife Sarabi (Tiffany Boone).

Boone spoke with UPI in an interview prior to Mufasa's release. She admitted she'd grown up with a fear of singing she had to overcome for the film's love song, "Tell Me It's You," written by Lin-Manuel Miranda along with all the movie's songs.

The film was dedicated to the original Mufasa voice actor, James Earl Jones , who died earlier in 2024.

Bonus features in the home video editions include a sing-along version, behind-the-scenes looks with director Barry Jenkins and Miranda, outtakes, deleted scenes, a music video, real-life conservation efforts with The Lion Recovery Fun and Timon and Pumbaa pointing out the film's Easter eggs.