Warner Bros. is teasing the latest installment of the Final Destination franchise, which premieres May 16.

Final Destination Bloodlines is the sixth film to be released since the original Final Destination film made its debut in 2000. The franchise also includes comic books and novels.

In the preview released Monday, viewers see a woman getting her tongue pierced. The artist is complaining about having to work after a death in his family. As he closes the tattoo shop, he begins giving himself a tattoo.

He doesn't realize that decorative chains hanging from the ceiling are becoming loosened as they are gently hit by the fan. Before he knows it, the chain falls and becomes attached to his septum ring.

The entire fiasco ends with the man falling into a fire and apparently dying.

"Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all,"an official synopsis reads.

Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Bec Bassinger and Tony Todd star.