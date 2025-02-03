Netflix is teasing the final chapter of Cobra Kai, which will arrive on the streamer Feb. 13.

The final installment of Season 6 picks up after "failed drug tests and the actions of a disgraced sensei resulted in an all-out brawl in which a student died," an official synopsis says.

As the trailer begins, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) reflects on his journey since the Karate Kid films.

"In the beginning we were enemies, and through the years, we've had our battles, all of us," he muses.

"But that's only made us stronger. I guess it was inevitable -- we'd end up on the same side," Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) says.