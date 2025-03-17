Bleecker Street is teasing Andrew Ahn's remake of Ang Lee's 1993 film The Wedding Banquet.

The new version stars Bowen Yang and Han Gi-chan as Chris and Min, respectively, and Lily Gladstone and Kelly Marie Tran as Lee and Angela.

"Angela and her partner Lee have been unlucky with their IVF treatments, but can't afford to pay for another round," an official synopsis reads. "Meanwhile their friend Min, the closeted scion of a multinational corporate empire, has plenty of family money but a soon-to-spire student visa."

Min proposes to Angela after Chris says he doesn't want to take the next step.

"You marry me and I will pay for Lee to grow a baby," he says to Angelea, in the trailer, which arrived Monday.

The movie chronicles the various obstacles the couples encounter as they attempt to move forward with their plan.

Yang recently announced the Oscar nominations alongside Rachel Sennott in January.

Joan Chen and Youn Yuh-jung also star in the film, which premieres in theaters April 18.