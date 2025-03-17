Rami Malek plays a CIA code-breaker on a quest for revenge against the terrorists who killed his wife in the official trailer for The Amateur.

The trailer, posted to YouTube by 20th Century Studios on Monday, finds Malek starring as Charlie Heller, a CIA analyst whose wife is killed in a London terrorist attack.

The film, based on the novel by Robert Littell, also stars Lawrence Fishburne as a colleague who helps Malik on his quest for revenge.

"When his supervisors refuse to take action, he takes matters into his own hands, embarking on a dangerous trek across the globe to track down those responsible, his intelligence serving as the ultimate weapon for eluding his pursuers and achieving his revenge," the movie's official synopsis reads.

The film's official poster was revealed Monday on social media.

The Amateur releases in theaters April 11.