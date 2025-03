Chaeryeong, a member of South Korean girl group Itzy, released a cover of Sabrina Carpenter's hit song "Please, Please, Please."

The cover, which omits the original version's explicit lyrics, was released Monday on Itzy's official YouTube channel.

Itzy leader Yeji became the first member of the group to release a solo EP, titled Air, on Friday.

The group released two albums in 2024: Born to Be and Gold.