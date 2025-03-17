Inbetweeners stars James Buckley and Joe Thomas are reuniting to spoof Britpop superstars Oasis in a sketch for Red Nose Day 2025.

Buckley plays Liam Gallagher , and Thomas takes on the role of his brother, Noel Gallagher

"I had such a fun time with Joe, making this sketch for Comic Relief, and was honored to be asked to be a part of it. And, of course, being a huge Oasis fan, getting to be Liam for the day was a dream come true," Buckley said in a news release.

Red Nose Day is an annual event put on by charity Comic Relief, which aims to use "the power of entertainment and popular culture to work towards a vision of a just world free from poverty."

"I grew up watching Comic Relief and the big sketch was always a highlight of the night. So it's both thrilling and nerve-wracking to be a part of it," Thomas said.

Joanna Lumley stared in a previously-released promo video for Red Nose Day 2025, which also marks the 40th anniversary of Comic Relief.

Red Nose Day 2025 will air Friday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.