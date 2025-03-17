FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
"Excited to be back on the iHeartRadio stage to host this year's awards," he said in a press release. "It's going to be a night to remember -- big energy, iconic moments and special collaborations you won't want to miss."
Performers include Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, GloRilla, Gracie Abrams, Kenny Chesney, Muni Long and Nelly.
Nelly is set to be honored with the Landmark Award, while Lady Gaga will receive the Innovator Award and Mariah Carey will get the Icon Award. Swift will be acknowledged for her "tour of the century."
Aespa, Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Bruno Mars, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doja Cat, Enhypen, Reid, Future, GlorRilla, Green Day, Hozier, Illit, Jelly Roll, Jimin, Karol G, Lady Gaga, Linkin Park, Megan Thee Stallion, Metro Boomin, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Shaboozey, SZA, Tate McRae, Teddy Swims, Tyla, Usher and Xavi have all been nominated.
