The iHeartRadio Music Awards are back in Los Angeles, with a focus on raising funds for those impacted by the wildfires that decimated the region in January.

The 12th annual ceremony honors iHeartRadio's top-played music in 2024 with a ceremony beginning at 8 p.m. EDT Monday in Dolby Theatre.

Grammy Award winner LL Cool J is set to host.

Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen are both nominated for 10 awards. Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Sabrina Carpenter are in the running for nine honors each.

How to Watch

The 12th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards kicks off at 8 p.m. EDT Monday. The ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and will air on Fox and on iHeartRadio's stations and app.

Participants

LL Cool J will host.

"Excited to be back on the iHeartRadio stage to host this year's awards," he said in a press release. "It's going to be a night to remember -- big energy, iconic moments and special collaborations you won't want to miss."

Performers include Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, GloRilla, Gracie Abrams, Kenny Chesney, Muni Long and Nelly.

Nelly is set to be honored with the Landmark Award, while Lady Gaga will receive the Innovator Award and Mariah Carey will get the Icon Award. Swift will be acknowledged for her "tour of the century."

Nominations

Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen are tied for the most nominations. Both are up for Artist of the Year. Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone have been nominated for nine honors.

Aespa, Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Bruno Mars, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doja Cat, Enhypen, Reid, Future, GlorRilla, Green Day, Hozier, Illit, Jelly Roll, Jimin, Karol G, Lady Gaga, Linkin Park, Megan Thee Stallion, Metro Boomin, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Shaboozey, SZA, Tate McRae, Teddy Swims, Tyla, Usher and Xavi have all been nominated.