Acorn TV is previewing Season 3 of crime drama The Chelsea Detective, which premieres on the platform April 7.

Adrian Scarborough and Vanessa Emme star as Max Arnold and Layla Walsh, a detective inspector and detective sergeant who are examining "the darker side of Chelsea that lurks beneath its glossy facade," according to an official synopsis.

"Season 3 finds Max and Layla investigating the discovery of an ex-soldier's body in an allotment, the brutal murder of an antiques dealer, and the mysterious case of a climate scientist found dead in a stolen car," the description reads.

Season 3 also stars Alex Kingston, Anamaria Marinca, Sophie Stone, Lucy Phelps, Peter Bankole and Frances Barber.

The trailer released Monday shows Max involved in the serious business of solving crimes and online dating as he navigates a rocky relationship with his soon-to-be ex-wife (Marinca).

An episode title "Deadlock" will premiere April 7, while "Myths and Legends" arrives April 14 and "For the Greater Good" premieres April 21.

An earlier Christmas episode debuted in December.