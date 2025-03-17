Steve Buscemi is set to host an upcoming podcast series for Apple TV+.

The 67-year-old actor, well-known for such films as Fargo, will host Big Time, which arrives March 24.

Each of the show's 14 episodes examines "a larger-than-life scam or scheme that almost worked," a press release states.

Topics will span "fake kidnappings" to "stolen sharks," according to the official description.

"I think a lot people, myself included, are fascinated by folks who look at the rules and think, 'No, I've got a better idea.' Big Time isn't just true crime -- it's a carnival of chaos, and I'm excited for listeners to tune in," Buscemi said.

The first two episodes become available March 24 for Apple TV+ subscribers, while the first episode is available to everyone, regardless of subscription status, that same day.

Buscemi, who has also appeared in Reservoir Dogs, is set to star in Season 2 of Wednesday.