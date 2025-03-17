Country music star Orville Peck will show his face when he stars in Cabaret on Broadway, beginning March 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 37-year-old singer, who will portray the Emcee in the musical, is well-known for donning a mask during performances and interviews.

"The mask is part of my expression personally as an artist and a very big personal part of me. But I'm here to play this role and to bring respect and integrity and hopefully a good performance to it," he told The New York Times. "It's not about me. I'm not trying to make it the Orville Peck show."

"I wouldn't have necessarily done this for just anything. But this is probably my favorite musical of all time," he continued.

He and Eva Noblezada will replace Adam Lambert and Auli'i Cravalho as the Emcee and Sally Bowles, respectively, beginning March 31 at the August Wilson Theatre.

The show's official Instagram shared a photograph included in the New York Times article that shows Peck without his mask, however, his gloved hands cover most of his face. Viewers see one eye with iridescent blue shadow and heavy black liner.

Cabaret first debuted on Broadway in 1966. The musical, featuring music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, revolves around the Kit Kat Klub, a nightclub in Berlin during the Nazis rise to power.