'The Umbrella Academy' trailer teases rescue mission in final season
UPI News Service, 05/30/2024
Netflix is giving a glimpse of The Umbrella Academy Season 4.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the show's fourth and final season Thursday.
The Umbrella Academy is a superhero comedy-drama based on the Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba comic book series. The show follows the Hargreeves, a dysfunctional family of adopted siblings with superpowers.
Season 4 opens in a new timeline with the siblings having lost their powers.
Viktor (Elliot Page), Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castai±eda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Five (Aidan Gallagher) and Ben (Justin H. Min) must navigate new enemies, a rescue mission and regaining their powers.
In one scene in the trailer, Hargreeves patriarch Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) remarks on how the siblings "bicker constantly."
"Yeah, and we drive each other crazy. But when things go to hell, they're there for me," Viktor (Page) responds.
