Guy Ritchie to direct, produce 'Young Sherlock' series
UPI News Service, 05/30/2024
Guy Ritchie -- who made two Sherlock Holmes movies starring Robert Downey Jr. -- is set to direct and produce a series about the legendary detective at a younger age.
Hero Fiennes Tiffin -- whose credits include Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and The Woman King -- will headline Young Sherlock.
The show is inspired by Andy Lane's book by the same name.
"In Young Sherlock, we're going to see an exhilarating new version of the detective everyone thinks they know in a way they've never imagined before," Ritchie said in a statement."We're going to crack open this enigmatic character, find out what makes him tick, and learn how he becomes the genius we all love."
