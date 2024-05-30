Feud: Capote vs. The Swans stars walked the red carpet Wednesday.

Chloe Sevigny and Demi Moore attended the show's For Your Consideration (FYC) event at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

Watts, Lane and Sevigny dressed in white, with Watts in a strapless midi dress and Sevigny in a short sleeve minidress with an exaggerated collar. Lane wore a white shirt with a nude-colored pencil skirt featuring a sequined floral pattern.

Moore sported a black mock neck top with wide leg pants and accessorized with a black pillbox hat featuring a netted veil.

The cast previously wore coordinating black-and-white looks at the show's premiere in January.

Feud co-creator Ryan Murphy also attended the FYC event, along with cast member Tom Hollander.

Capote vs. The Swans is the second season of Feud, an anthology series examining a different famous feud in each season.

Season 2 focuses on writer Truman Capote's conflict with "The Swans," a group of elite women in high society New York. Capote betrayed the Swans by exposing their secrets in his unfinished final book, Answered Prayers.

FYC events allow the cast and crew to promote their show ahead of the Primetime Emmy Awards.