Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman has signed on to narrate Netflix's next Life on Our Planet docuseries.

Lorne Balfe will return as composer for the four-episode, as-yet-untitled installment, which will chronicle the rise and fall of the dinosaurs millions of years ago.

No premiere date has been announced yet.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner again with our good friends at Silverback, Netflix and Industrial Light and Magic as we transport audiences back in time to the age of the dinosaurs and bring these wonderful extinct creatures back to life in all their beautiful glory," Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, executive producers and presidents of Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television and Documentaries, said in a statement Wednesday.

The first chapter in the series premiered in October 2023.

It explored "life's epic, four billion-year journey on Earth, told through its ruling dynasties, the underdogs who defied the odds to survive, and the cataclysmic events that reshaped it," according to a synopsis.

Among filmmaker Spielberg's best loved works is the Jurassic Park dinosaur franchise.