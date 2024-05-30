FX is teasing The Bear Season 3.

The network shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri.

The Bear is a comedy-drama series created and executive produced by Christopher Storer.

The show follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (White), an award-winning chef who returns to his hometown of Chicago to take over his family's sandwich shop after his brother's death.

In Season 3, Carmy, chef Sydney Adamu (Edebiri) and Carmy's longtime friend Richard "Richie" Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) do what it takes to elevate The Bear, their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business.

The trailer shows Carmy strive for perfection in pursuit of a Michelin star for the restaurant.

The "quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bons that hold the restaurant together. As the team grows in size, each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role. In the restaurant industry, you're never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities," an official description reads.

The cast also includes Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, Matty Matheson, Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon.

The Bear Season 3 premieres June 27 on Hulu.

FX previously shared a teaser for the season.