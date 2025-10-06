Netflix is previewing The Twits ahead of the animated feature's arrival on the streamer Oct. 17.

The film takes its inspiration from the Roald Dahl children's book and follows "the world's smelliest, nastiest people," Mr. and Mrs. Twit, as they face off against a pair of orphans.

"Once upon a time, there were two terrible twits," a voiceover says as the preview, released Monday, begins. "The Twits hate everything, especially each other."

Viewers see Mrs. Twit serve her beloved a plate full of worms, and then a newscaster announcing that the couple has "declared war on some local orphan children."

Phil Johnston, well known for his work on Ralph Breaks the Internet, directs from a script he wrote.