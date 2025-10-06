Graham Norton's show is renewed for an additional three seasons, BBC confirmed Monday.

Season 34 is due on iPlayer and BBC One in 2026, according to a press release.

"Getting to host my own chat show is a huge pleasure as well as a privilege," Norton said in a statement. "I'm thrilled that the BBC are allowing me to continue for another three years. The whole team is looking forward to bringing the world's brightest stars into the homes of the great British public!"

That roster of celebrity guests recently included pop star Taylor Swift, who dished about her proposal to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The Graham Norton Show premiered on BBC Two in 2007 before eventually airing on BBC One.

"Graham sets the gold standard for celebrity interviews and continues to attract the best global talent to his sofa, it's no wonder that the show remains so beloved by our audiences," said BBC entertainment head Kalpna Patel-Knight.