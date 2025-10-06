Latto says she is open to putting an end to her feud with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj.

"I'm open to, you know, rekindling with anybody," she said Sunday on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

The feud began in 2022 when Minaj vented about her song "Super Freaky Girl" being put in the 2023 Grammy Awards' pop category instead of rap, where she felt it belonged.

"If 'Super Freaky Girl' is a pop song, what genre is 'Big Energy?'" she said at the time, referring to Latto's track. "...If you can't tell by now that there is a concerted effort to give newer artists things they really don't deserve over people who have been deserving for many years, then you not paying attention."

The pair then volleyed insults back and forth.

Latto did confirm she smoothed over her feud with Ice Spice, saying both of their teams helped make it happen.

"We figured it out," she told Cohen.