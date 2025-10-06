Daryl Dixon's dirt bike and Walker King's animatronic body are among the items up for grabs as part of The Walking Dead's auction, which takes place between Oct. 30 and Nov. 1 via Heritage Auctions.

Bidding is already open on the Heritage Auctions website, which showcases weapons and clothing used by the show's characters.

Joe Maddalena, a Heritage Auctions executive, described the sale as "one of the most thrilling," Deadline reported.

"These aren't just props and costumes. They're touchstones of a show that redefined modern television -- and now, they're up for grabs," he said.

The sale includes more than 1,000 items from The Walking Dead universe, such as props and set pieces, according to the show's social media post promoting the auction.

The zombie apocalypse show aired for 11 seasons and inspired several spinoffs, including Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.