'The Traitors': Tom Sandoval, Chrishell Stause among Season 3 cast
UPI News Service, 06/05/2024
Peacock has announced the cast for The Traitors Season 3.
ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service unveiled 21 new contestants Wednesday, including Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause.
The Traitors is a reality competition series featuring celebrity contestants who must work together on a series of challenges to build a prize worth up to $250,000.
Contestants are designated either Faithful or Traitors in the murder mystery-style game. The Traitors try to eliminate the Faithful, while the Faithful attempt to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.