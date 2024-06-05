Peacock has announced the cast for The Traitors Season 3.

The streaming service unveiled 21 new contestants Wednesday, including Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause

The Traitors is a reality competition series featuring celebrity contestants who must work together on a series of challenges to build a prize worth up to $250,000.

Contestants are designated either Faithful or Traitors in the murder mystery-style game. The Traitors try to eliminate the Faithful, while the Faithful attempt to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game.

Season 3 will feature:

Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser)

Bob the Drag Queen (RuPaul's Drag Race)

Britney Haynes (Big Brother)

Carolyn Wiger (Survivor)

Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)

Ciara Miller (Summer House)

Danielle Reyes (Big Brother)

Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron)

Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette)

Jeremy Collins (Survivor)

Lord Ivar Mountbatten, a British royal

Nikki Garcia, a professional wrestler

Rob Mariano (Survivor, Deal or No Deal Island)

Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

Sam Asghari, an actor and model

Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules)

Tony Vlachos (Survivor)

Wells Adams (Bachelor in Paradise)

Alan Cumming will return to host the season, which will be set at a remote castle deep in the Scottish highlands.

Season 3 is "coming soon" to Peacock.

The Traitors crowned two winners in Season 2 in March.