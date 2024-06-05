Mamamoo's Moonbyul shares 'Dark Romance' performance video
UPI News Service, 06/05/2024
South Korean singer and rapper Moonbyul is back with a new music video.
The 31-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, released a performance video for her song "Dark Romance" on Monday.
The "Dark Romance" video shows Moonbyul perform the song's choreography with a group of backup dancers. The group wears coordinating military uniform-inspired outfits.
"Dark Romance" appears on Moonbyul's debut solo album, Starlit of Muse. The singer released the album in February.
Starlit of Muse also features the tracks "Intro: WWUD (What Would You Do?)," "Think About," "Touchin&Movin," "Like a Fool," "Attention Seeker," "Nolto" featuring Hanhae, "After Sunset," "Timeline,""Gold," "Memories" featuring Onewe and "Without."
As a full group, Mamamoo consists of Moonbyul, Solar, Wheein and Hwasa. Solar released her own solo EP, Colours, in April.
