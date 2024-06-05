Mattel and Universal Pictures announced Wednesday they are developing a live-action Monster High film. Akiva Goldsman will write and produce under his banner, Weed Road, with producer Robbie Brenner.

Monster High began as a series of monster dolls wearing high fashion in 2010. A series of animated films, video games and novels expanded the world of Monster High.

The live-action film is said to be an original story. Goldsman won an Oscar for writing Best Picture winner A Beautiful Mind.

Goldsman also developed the current Paramount+ Star Trek series and popular films like A Time to Kill, I Am Legend, Transformers: The Last Knight and Batman Forever.

"I've been fascinated by Monster High since my daughters were obsessed with the dolls as kids," Goldsman said in a statement.

Mattel's first foray into live-action film was last year's hit Barbie. At the time Mattel announced 14 more adaptations of their toy lines.

A live-action He-Man film recently cast Nicholas Galitzine as the title character.