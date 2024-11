CBS has announced that The Talk will end its 15-season run on Dec. 20.

Hosted by Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales Jerry O'Connell and Sheryl Underwood , the daily chat program will air its final week of live shows starting Dec. 16.

"Over the show's 15-season run, The Talk will have aired 2,993 episodes, garnered over 70 awards and nominations, promoted over 10,800 guests, gifted over $103 million in giveaways and welcomed over 250,000 audience members," the network said in a press release Tuesday.

Underwood is the longest serving co-host, having joined the show 2011. The original hosts were Julie Chen Moonves, Sarah Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Leah Remini, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Holly Robinson Peete.