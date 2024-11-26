The Eagles have added April dates to their Las Vegas residency at the Sphere.

The rock band announced four additional shows in a press release Tuesday "due to overwhelming demand."

The new dates are April 4, 5, 11 and 12.

The Eagles initially announced an eight-date residency at the Sphere, which began in September. The band later added dates through March 2025.

With the April dates, the Eagles will now perform a total of 32 shows over 16 weekends. Tickets for the April shows go on sale Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. EST, with pre-sales to begin Dec. 3.

The Eagles will next perform Dec. 6, 7, 13 and 14.

The Sphere is a sphere-shaped venue featuring next-generation technologies. It opened in September 2023.

The Eagles' residency offers fans "the ultimate connection to the band's legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide."