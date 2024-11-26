Hawkeye and Mayor of Kingstown actor Jeremy Renner is set to serve as grand marshal of Hollywood's upcoming holiday parade.

"Holidays for me have always been about family, music, food, and giving.... Come on out and spread some holiday cheer !!!" Renner wrote on X Tuesday.

The 92nd Hollywood Christmas Parade, which supports Marine Toys for Tots, is to take place on Sunday.

The event will kick off in front of the Hollywood landmark TCL Chinese Theatre at 6 p.m. and will include "movie cars, award-winning bands from around the country, dazzling equestrians, larger-than-life character balloons, colorful floats, and humorous specialty acts, culminating with the appearance of the Jolly Old Elf himself, Santa Claus and his reindeer," according to a press release from the parade organizers.