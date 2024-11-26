Star Wars fans will be able to watch Skeleton Crew a day early.

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney+ announced Tuesday that the new series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will have a two-episode premiere Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. EST, rather than Dec. 3.

Subsequent episodes will be released Dec. 10, 17, 24, 31, Jan. 7 and 14.

Skeleton Crew is created by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, who previously collaborated on Spider-Man: Homecoming. The show is set in the Star Wars universe, in the era of the New Republic.

Jude Law stars as Jod Na Nawood, a mysterious character who joins four young people (Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith) on an adventure through the galaxy.

Other Star Wars series on Disney+ include The Mandalorian, Andor and Ahsoka. Andor will return for a second season April 22.

Elsewhere in the franchise, X-Men director Simon Kinberg will develop a new trilogy of films in the Star Wars universe.