The Television Critics Association announced their award winners on Wednesday. Members announced winners and winners recorded acceptance speeches in videos shared across TCA social media channels.

The Pitt was awarded Program of the Year, Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement in Drama and Noah Wyle was awarded Individual Achievement in Drama. Wyle acknowledged his longstanding relationship with television critics going back to ER, from the set of how new ER on the HBO Max medical drama.

"I've known a lot of you for a long time," Wyle said. "You've written some lovely things about me through the years and about my shows, especially this one. Thank you for your continued support. I hope you enjoy Season 2."

Kathy Bates won the Career Achievement Award. Though the award recognized Bates' television work from All My Children to recent work on Harry's Law and American Horror Story, Bates focused on her current work on Matlock, in a video from the set of its second season.

"I accept this accolade on behalf of all of us," Bates said. "It has been my absolute joy to play Maddie Matlock. This complex and challenging role that Jennie Snyder Urman wrote continues to be a remarkable journey."

The historic family program Sesame Street won this year's Heritage Award. The show also won Outstanding Achievement in Children's Programming for its recent season.

The Studio was awarded Outstanding Achievement in Comedy. Bridget Everett won Individual Achievement in Comedy for Somebody Somewhere, which concluded with its third season.

"The show is very personal and the process of making it was a vulnerable one," Everett said in her video to the TCA. "You all have made me feel seen and accepted."

The docuseries Pee-wee As Himself won Outstanding Achievement in News and Information. SNL50: The Anniversary Special won Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch.

The Traitors won Outstanding Achievement in Reality. Doctor Who won Outstanding Achievement in Family Program for the second year in a row.

The Television Critics Association is made up of 235 journalists across the U.S. and Canada covering television.

Fred Topel is a member of the TCA.