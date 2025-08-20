Paramount+ released a teaser for Mayor of Kingstown Season 4, featuring Jeremy Renner facing off against a new warden played by Edie Falco.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teaser, released Wednesday on YouTube, stars Renner as Michael "Mike" McLusky, an ex-con whose unofficial job is to keep the peace between the rival gangs of Kingstown, a fictional Michigan town that's home to a large prison.

"Mike's control over Kingstown is threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians' wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town," the official synopsis reads.

"Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with a headstrong new warden to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past."

The new season also stars Lennie James, Laura Benanti, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan- Headley and Nishi Munshi.

Mayor of Kingstown is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan , Hugh Dillon, Jeremy Renner Antoine Fuqua , David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Christoph Schrewe, Wendy Riss, Evan Perazzo and Keith Cox.

The new season premieres Oct. 26 on Paramount+.