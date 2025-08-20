RuPaul's Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars have both been renewed for new seasons.

MTV and Paramount+ confirmed in a press release Wednesday that they renewed the drag competition series. In addition, Drag Race Season 18 and All Stars Season 11 will each be accompanied by new episodes of the Untucked after-show.

"We want to express our gratitude to Paramount for their unwavering support of the RuPaul's Drag Race franchise as we celebrate more seasons of spreading joy and and laughter," World of Wonder co-founders and executive producers Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato said.

Drag Race Season 18 will air on MTV. Season 17 had the show's highest-rated premiere in seven years and concluded with Onya Nurve becoming the first Cleveland, Ohio, queen to be named America's Next Drag Superstar.

All Stars Season 11 will stream on Paramount+. Season 10 featured the first-ever Tournament of All Stars, which ended with Ginger Minj earning a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Drag Race is nominated for 10 awards at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Reality Competition Program.