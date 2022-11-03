Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Noel Diary.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the holiday romantic film Thursday featuring Justin Hartley

The Noel Diary is based on the Richard Paul Evans novel of the same name.

The film follows Jake Turner (Hartley), a popular author who returns to his hometown to settle his estranged mother's estate. After meeting Rachel (Barrett Doss), a woman searching for her mother, he finds a chance at love and family.

"Cleaning out his childhood home at Christmas, a novelist meets an intriguing young woman searching for her birth mother. Will an old diary unlock their pasts -- and hearts?" an official description reads.

Treat Williams, James Remar and Essence Atkins also have roles.

The Noel Diary is written by Evans and Charles Shyer and directed by Shyer (Father of the Bride). The film premieres Nov. 24 on Netflix.

Hartley is known for playing Kevin Pearson on the NBC series This is Us, while Doss portrays Victoria Hughes on Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy.