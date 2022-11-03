'The Noel Diary' trailer: Justin Hartley finds love, family in holiday film
UPI News Service, 11/03/2022
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Noel Diary.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the holiday romantic film Thursday featuring Justin Hartley.
The Noel Diary is based on the Richard Paul Evans novel of the same name.
The film follows Jake Turner (Hartley), a popular author who returns to his hometown to settle his estranged mother's estate. After meeting Rachel (Barrett Doss), a woman searching for her mother, he finds a chance at love and family.
"Cleaning out his childhood home at Christmas, a novelist meets an intriguing young woman searching for her birth mother. Will an old diary unlock their pasts -- and hearts?" an official description reads.
