Meredith Marks is opening up about her friendship with her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star Jen Shah.

The 50-year-old television personality explained her friendship with Shah during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Marks and Shah have surprised friends and fans with their recent friendship following their longtime feud.

On WWHL, Marks said she is trying to show grace to Shah during her ongoing legal issues.

"First of all, Jen has a lot of things going on right now, as we all know," Marks said. "I don't kick someone when they're down. That's not my vibe."

"The last thing I wanted was for Jen Shah to be worrying about Meredith Marks," she added. "It just wasn't the time for it, and I felt like she needed support and I felt like I had a level of understanding of where she was coming from. And when you have understanding, you have acceptance."

Marks confirmed that Shah apologized to her and her family.

"She gave me and my family clean apologies and a level of understanding and insight into what she was going through that made her do these things," she said.

In July, Shah changed her plea to guilty in the first of two charges in her wire fraud case. She will be sentenced Dec. 15, which is Marks' birthday.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City also stars Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay and Whitney Rose. The reality series is in its third season on Bravo.