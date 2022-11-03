'Lady Chatterley's Lover' trailer: Emma Corrin embarks on passionate affair
UPI News Service, 11/03/2022
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Lady Chatterley's Lover.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the romantic drama Thursday featuring Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell.
Lady Chatterley's Lover is based on the D. H. Lawrence novel of the same name. The film centers on the affair between Lady Chatterley (Corrin), a married upper-class woman, and Oliver (O'Connell), a working-class man.
"Connie, born into wealth and privilege, finds herself married to a man she no longer loves. When she meets Oliver, the estate's gamekeeper, their secret trysts lead her to a sexual awakening. She faces a decision: follow her heart or return to her husband and endure what society expects of her," an official description reads.
