The Naked Gun, starring Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson, will begin streaming Tuesday on Paramount+, the streaming service announced Monday.

Released in theaters over the summer, The Naked Gun is a reboot and sequel to the 1988, 1991 and 1994 Naked Gun films starring the late Leslie Nielsen.

Neeson portrays Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Nielsen's character, and Anderson plays Beth, a woman who seeks Drebin's help over the death of her brother.

The reboot also stars Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu and Danny Huston. Akiva Schaffer directed, and Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins produced.

The original films, The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!; The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear; and Naked Gun 33 1/2: The Final Insult, also are available to stream on Paramount+. The streaming network said the films had a combined 84% increase in viewership during the first month the reboot was in theaters.