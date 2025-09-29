The original films, The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!; The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear; and Naked Gun 33 1/2: The Final Insult, also are available to stream on Paramount+. The streaming network said the films had a combined 84% increase in viewership during the first month the reboot was in theaters.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.