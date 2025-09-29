Hulu released the trailer for Solar Opposites Season 6 on Monday. The final season premieres Oct. 13.

The show makes a meta reference to its conclusion when Korvo (voice of Dan Stevens ) asserts he has a plan to save the Earth in 20 years. Terry ( Thomas Middleditch ) announces Hulu has decided to end the show this year.

The Opposites are a family of aliens. Other Season 6 shenanigans include losing their moneymaking machines, a house full of monkeys and a Family Feud style gameshow called Fam Slami, during which Jesse Opposite (Mary Mack) drags Korvo off stage.

The subplot about the tiny people living in the wall is also featured in the trailer. Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) peers in on the wall people as they plot their escape after a war.

Solar Opposites is showrun by co-creator Mike McMahon and executive producer Josh Bycel.