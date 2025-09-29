Rabbit Judy and fox Nick meet a snake in a trailer for the animated Disney film Zootopia 2, released Monday.

After Jason Bateman 's Nick claims that "no snake has set foot in Zootopia in forever," Ginnifer Goodwin 's Judy meets the reptile (Ke Huy Quan), who convinces her that snakes just have a bad reputation.

"Snakes aren't the bad guys," he says. "I have to set things right, and when I do, my family will finally be able to come home."

Nick and Judy are police department partners who "go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before," according to an official synopsis.

Zootopia 2 arrives in theaters Nov. 26. The first film opened in 2016.