'Bridgerton' poster announces Season 4 return in 2026
UPI News Service, 09/29/2025
Netflix released a new poster for Season 4 of Bridgerton and announced new episodes of the show will premiere on the streaming platform in 2026.
ADVERTISEMENT
The poster shows Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek in a silver-white gown holding a mask behind her back. The vignette is a reference to the highly anticipated masquerade ball that's central to the story of Sophie and Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson.
In a social media post displaying the poster, Netflix says Season 4 of the series "shall make its debut in 2026.
"A masquerade is like no other event," the post says. "Prepare yourselves, for anything can happen."
Season 4 wrapped filming in late June and will feature the additions of Ha; Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun, Sophie's step-mother; and Michelle Mao and Isabella Wei as Rosamund and Posy Li, Sophie's step-sisters.
Returning stars are Luke Thompson, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Hannah Dodd, Victor Alli, Masali Baduza, Florence Hunt, Will Tilston, Ruth Gemmell, Daniel Francis, Adjoa Andoh, Martins Imhangbe, Emma Naomi, Golda Rosheuvel, Hugh Sachs, Polly Walker and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.