Netflix released a new poster for Season 4 of Bridgerton and announced new episodes of the show will premiere on the streaming platform in 2026.

The poster shows Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek in a silver-white gown holding a mask behind her back. The vignette is a reference to the highly anticipated masquerade ball that's central to the story of Sophie and Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson.

In a social media post displaying the poster, Netflix says Season 4 of the series "shall make its debut in 2026.

"A masquerade is like no other event," the post says. "Prepare yourselves, for anything can happen."

Season 4 wrapped filming in late June and will feature the additions of Ha; Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun, Sophie's step-mother; and Michelle Mao and Isabella Wei as Rosamund and Posy Li, Sophie's step-sisters.