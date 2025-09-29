George Clooney tries to find himself in 'Jay Kelly' trailer
UPI News Service, 09/29/2025
Netflix is previewing Jay Kelly, a film about a movie star who is portrayed by George Clooney.
Clooney plays the titular character, who goes on a European adventure in an attempt to figure out who he is beyond his film roles following his daughter's departure for Paris.
"Thinking about her leaving -- I feel like I missed it," Jay says in the trailer.
"This character has a lot more regrets than I would have, because, luckily for me, fame came much later in my life. I got to figure out how to live life before I figured out how to be famous, and I don't think this character did," Clooney told Netflix's Tudum.
