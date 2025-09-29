Netflix is previewing Jay Kelly, a film about a movie star who is portrayed by George Clooney.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clooney plays the titular character, who goes on a European adventure in an attempt to figure out who he is beyond his film roles following his daughter's departure for Paris.

"Thinking about her leaving -- I feel like I missed it," Jay says in the trailer.

"This character has a lot more regrets than I would have, because, luckily for me, fame came much later in my life. I got to figure out how to live life before I figured out how to be famous, and I don't think this character did," Clooney told Netflix's Tudum.

The film is directed, co-written and produced by Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) and also stars Adam Sandler as Ron, Jay's manager, and Laura Dern as Liz, Jay's publicist.

A poster for the movie released Monday features Ron and Jay sitting side by side in a darkened theater, at an apparent movie premiere.

Billy Crudup, Riley Keough, Grace Edwards, Stacy Keach, Jim Broadbent, Patrick Wilson, Eve Hewso, Greta Gerwig, Alba Rohrwacher, Josh Hamilton, Lenny Henry, Emily Mortimer, Nicole Lecky, Thaddea Graham and Isla Fisher also star.

The film will have a limited theater run beginning Nov. 14 before its Dec. 5 arrival on Netflix.